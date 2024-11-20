3 dead after shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Walnut Lane around 4 p.m.

Police say two men were found shot dead on the front porch. A third victim, identified as a woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The view from Chopper 6 showed officers condoning off the area around the home.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.