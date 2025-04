3 injured after crash involving ambulance in Christiana, Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) -- Three people are recovering after a crash involving an ambulance in Delaware.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Churchmans Road near Geoffrey Drive in Christiana.

Police say an ambulance hit the rear of a vehicle that was stopped at the light.

We are told none of the injuries were life-threatening.