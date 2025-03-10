3 'Big Naddy Gang' members sentenced for multiple murders, shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three members of the Big Naddy Gang (BNG) street group have been convicted and sentenced, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

Dontae Sutton, Jamir Brunson-Gans and Elijah Soto were sentenced in February for their roles in the murders of three people, as well as non-fatal shooting of others in September 2021.

Prosecutors had previously said that the men would post videos on YouTube boasting about their exploits, and that their motivation for these murders and shootings was notoriety.

According to prosecutors, the trio followed three women as they left the 7th Star Lounge in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section following a birthday celebration on Sept. 29, 2021. They then fired 49 shots into a vehicle, killing Chaundrah Jones, a mother of two, and wounding the two other women.

Investigators said they later learned that Sutton, Brunson-Gans, and Soto were hired by Jahlil Williams, the leader of another street group known as Omerta, to carry out the attack for $10,000.

Williams was subsequently indicted on federal RICO, homicide and other related charges.

Sutton, Brunson-Gans, and Soto were also convicted for the murder of Jordan Murray. Murray was shot nine times in the 2200 block of West Huntingdon Street on September 6, 2021, over what investigators determined was a dispute on Instagram.

Sutton and Soto were also implicated in the murder of Jerrick Jenkins, which occurred on September 18, 2021, in the 2900 block of West York Street.

Sutton pleaded guilty to three counts of Third-Degree Murder, five counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Robbery, Conspiracy, and related firearm violations. He was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison.

Soto also pleaded guilty to three counts of Third Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy, and related firearm violations. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Brunson-Gans pleaded guilty to two counts of Third Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy, and related firearm violations. He was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.