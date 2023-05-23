Murder suspects boasted about crimes on YouTube videos: Philly DA

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of four men for shootings and murders in the city.

Prosecutors also spoke about text messages between these individuals, boasting they put the "H in Homicide."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of four men for shootings and murders in the city.

Prosecutors say these men would post videos on YouTube boasting about their exploits, and that their motivation for these murders and shootings was notoriety.

Law enforcement says the men are members of a gang and are responsible for five shootings. Two victims were killed, while five others were shot and injured.

Dontae Sutton, Jamir Brunson-Gans, Elijah Soto and Khalil Henry have been charged with homicide and gun crimes.

"This group sought notoriety, sought infamy, they sought attention, that was part of the motivation for each and every one of these shootings," said Asst. District Attorney Joseph Lenuti. "They do have a social media presence online, they've posted it themselves."

The District Attorney's Office says social media now plays a large role in conflict.

"This is a trend that we've seen in the last few years, that was not around a decade ago," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Prosecutors say the organized crime ring focused their attention on the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood in 2021.

Various members are allegedly responsible for:

-Shooting two people on July 14, 2021, on North 33rd Street.

-Shooting a man on September 5, 2021, in the 3100 block of North Judson Street.

-Carrying out a homicide of 19-year-old Jordon Murray the next day on the 2200 block of W. Huntington Street.

-Killing 33-year-old Jerrick Jenkins on the 2900 block of West York Street on September 18, 2021.

-And shooting two people on October 4, 2021, on the 2000 block of North 33rd Street.

The ATF employed the National Integrated Ballistic Network to help investigators connect the cases.

Now the men, 18 to 20 years old face serious prison time if convicted.

