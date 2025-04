3 men arrested, accused in retail theft ring targeting shoe stores in Philadelphia and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three Philadelphia men are behind bars in connection with a retail theft ring that allegedly targeted various shoe stores.

Investigators say Demil Coley, Darryl Foreman, and Malik Williams are accused of being involved in 22 organized thefts across the Philadelphia region and New Jersey.

The thefts took place between February 3 and March 22, resulting in more than $28,000 in stolen merchandise.