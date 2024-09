4 armed men in masks make off with phones, wallets after home invasion in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four armed men carried out a home invasion and robbery in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

It happened on the 4400 block of Tolbutt Street at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the men were wearing masks when they broke into the house and ran off with multiple phones and wallets.

No one was injured.