'4 Brothers Honey' has this husband and wife duo buzzing about beekeeping

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 4 Brothers Honey is a small business based out of Horsham run by a husband-and-wife duo.

The name was inspired by their own children after starting beekeeping as a family activity.

They started selling honey, but now they remove bees that may have made nests in people's homes.

Their variety of products includes honey that they harvested in areas around Pennsylvania.

