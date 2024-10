4 firefighters hurt, 1 critically, while battling house fire in Elsmere, Delaware

Four firefighters are recovering from injuries they suffered while battling a blaze at a Delaware home on Wednesday night.

ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Four firefighters are recovering from injuries they suffered while battling a blaze at a Delaware home on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of South Colonial Avenue in Elsmere.

One firefighter is in serious condition with burns to his face. The other three firefighters are said to be in better shape.

The flames severely charred the home.

The state fire marshal is still investigating what started the blaze.