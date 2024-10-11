4 suspects sought for stealing catalytic converters from cars in East Windsor Twp.

Police in East Windsor, Mercer County are searching for a group of thieves caught on video stealing from several cars.

Police in East Windsor, Mercer County are searching for a group of thieves caught on video stealing from several cars.

Police in East Windsor, Mercer County are searching for a group of thieves caught on video stealing from several cars.

Police in East Windsor, Mercer County are searching for a group of thieves caught on video stealing from several cars.

EAST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in East Windsor Twp., Mercer County are searching for a group of thieves caught on video stealing from several cars.

A security camera shows four suspects sawing off and stealing a catalytic converter from one of the vehicles.

Investigators say this happened just after 3:30 Wednesday morning on Meadowbrook Drive.

Police say suspects also stole items from another car that was unlocked.

If you recognize the suspects, or have any other surveillance video of the theft, police want to hear from you.

