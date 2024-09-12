4 weekend closures planned for part of eastbound Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Philadelphia will be shut down over the course of four upcoming weekends for bridge deck repairs.

The section of the eastbound highway to be closed runs from the University City Exit and the 34th Street Exit in the Grays Ferry section of the city.

PennDOT says, weather permitting, The closures will occur:

-9 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 21 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 23

-9 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 27 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 30

-9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 4 until 4 a.m. on Mon., Oct. 7

-9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 11 until 6 a.m. on Sun., Oct. 13

During the closures, the regional detour routes will be:

-I-676 East (Vine Street Expressway) to I-95 South or

-I-476 South to I-95 North

Local traffic will be directed to exit at Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue (Exit 346B) and use the University Avenue Bridge/34th Street to access the ramp to the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway.

All ramps to and from the Schuylkill Expressway will remain open to traffic during the closure, PennDOT said.

The project will focus on repairs to the bridge deck and riding surfaces in the eastbound lanes of both the I-76 land and river bridges.

PennDOT says the surface material on both bridges, which are used by a combined 38,000 vehicles daily, are in great need of repair. It will be replacing the current asphalt with a longer-lasting material that, PennDOT says, will help prevent issues like surface cracking and potholes.

PennDOT is strongly urging drivers to avoid the lane closures because it does expect significant delays. The department says it's been in contact with area hospitals such as CHOP and Penn.

PennDOT says motorists could see signage alerting them of the closures as early as Thursday, and says drivers should use traffic apps to stay up-to-date in real time.

The timetable of these closures could change depending on sporting events, specifically what the Phillies' schedule looks like heading into the postseason.

