Thursday, July 4, 2024 6:02PM
42 people receive citizenship in naturalization ceremony on board the Battleship New Jersey
The United States is celebrating Independence Day by welcoming thousands of new citizens to the country.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The United States is celebrating Independence Day by welcoming thousands of new citizens to the country.

A naturalization ceremony was held Thursday morning on board the Battleship New Jersey.

There were 42 people, originating from 21 countries, who took the oath to officially receive their citizenship.

Nine of those new citizens are military service members.

This was just one of many ceremonies happening across the country for the Fourth of July.

