Last minute preparations underway on the Ben Franklin Parkway for Wawa Welcome America

Crews were busy on Wednesday preparing for the thousands of people expected to come to the 2024 Wawa Welcome America celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4.

Crews were busy on Wednesday preparing for the thousands of people expected to come to the 2024 Wawa Welcome America celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4.

Crews were busy on Wednesday preparing for the thousands of people expected to come to the 2024 Wawa Welcome America celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4.

Crews were busy on Wednesday preparing for the thousands of people expected to come to the 2024 Wawa Welcome America celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews were busy on Wednesday preparing for the thousands of people expected to come to the 2024 Wawa Welcome America celebration along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4.

"What makes us unique is that we are 100% free," said Michael DelBene, the president and CEO of Welcome America.

The gates near 20th Street and the Parkway will open at 4 p.m. and the concert, featuring multiple acts including Kesha and Ne-Yo, begins at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2024

Security will be tight for the event that attracts thousands of people every year. Organizers are working with Philadelphia police, the Office of Emergency Management, and Homeland Security on safety measures.

"When you come to the Parkway, you're going to have to walk through magnetometers. You're going to get a light bag search to make sure that nobody's carrying anything that they shouldn't," said DelBene.

Traffic will be congested with the Parkway closed, and many surrounding streets closing by 5 a.m. on Thursday. They will remain that way through Friday morning.

Organizers suggest getting dropped off nearby or walking.

The city released the following road closures for the July 4th events:

Salute to Independence Parade

Dress in your red, white and blue and wave a flag as the Salute to Independence Parade celebrates the 248th birthday of the United States in grand style and pageantry.

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

-2nd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.to 1 p.m.

-Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

-3rd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-4th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

-N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

-S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

-E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

-12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

-13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

-Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

The festival culminates with a star-studded concert on the Parkway, featuring performances by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning R &B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ne-Yo, and Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actress and activist Kesha.

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 2 a.m. on Friday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

-1900 Race Street

-1800-1900 Vine Street

-I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

-I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

-I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

-Spring Garden Tunnel

-Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

-20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

-19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 4 a.m. on Friday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

-Eakins Oval (all lanes)

-Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

-Rear of Art Museum - Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

-2000-2100 Winter Street

-MLK Drive from Montgomery Drive to Eakins Oval

-Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

-23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

-22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

-21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Thursday, July 4 beginning at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5:

-All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

-All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

-16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

-1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5, unless noted otherwise:

-Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

-Lemon Hill Drive

-Sedgley Drive

-Waterworks Drive

-Poplar Drive