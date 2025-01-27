Shootings, stabbing, assaults on police officers reported amid Eagles celebration in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are actively searching for a man who was caught on video firing a gun while standing in a huge crowd of Eagles fans celebrating Sunday night's NFC Championship.

Philadelphia police are actively searching for a man who was caught on video firing a gun while standing in a huge crowd of Eagles fans celebrating Sunday night's NFC Championship.

Philadelphia police are actively searching for a man who was caught on video firing a gun while standing in a huge crowd of Eagles fans celebrating Sunday night's NFC Championship.

Philadelphia police are actively searching for a man who was caught on video firing a gun while standing in a huge crowd of Eagles fans celebrating Sunday night's NFC Championship.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released a list of major incidents that are under investigation following the celebration in the streets on Sunday night after the Eagles won the NFC Championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.

The incidents include shootings, a stabbing, assaults on police, a crash involving pedestrians and vandalism.

Here is a list of incidents that are under investigation:

At least 2 people shot during Eagles celebration

Police say at least two people were shot during the celebrations on Sunday night, and a potential third shooting scene is under investigation.

At 9:25 p.m., officers encountered a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at 1300 Chestnut Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

At 11:21 p.m., police say a 39-year-old man arrived at the hospital with graze wounds to his chest and stomach.

The man said he was driving south on Broad Street near Spring Garden Street where he heard gunshots from the crowd. No arrests have been made.

Additionally, at 9:12 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Sansom Street after reports of gunfire. Five shell casings and a small amount of blood were found, but police say no victims were located.

Police officers assaulted

Police are investigating several assaults on police officers that occurred Sunday.

The first incident happened at 4:40 p.m. when an officer was assaulted during a disturbance in the 1100 block of Pattison Avenue.

Eugene Dennis, 44, of Media, Pennsylvania, was charged with Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

Eugene Dennis

Then, at 6:20 p.m., police say an officer was attacked in the 700 block of Pattison Avenue.

Jose Moya, 32, of Soquel, California, was charged with Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

Jose Moya

At 10 p.m., police say an officer was struck in the head with a full water bottle while trying to disperse the crowd at 100 South Broad Street. No arrests have been made.

8 people hit by car in Spring Garden

A total of eight people were injured after they were struck by a car at Broad and Spring Garden streets.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia police said in a social media post that the crash does not appear to be intentional.

The vehicle involved was located in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue. The driver, 26-year-old Rebekah DeShields of Narberth, Pa., was taken into custody.

She is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Driving without a License, Simple Assault, Reckless Driving, and related offenses.

Rebekah DeShields

None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.

Investigators do not believe the crash was intentional.

Gunfire at Frankford and Cottman

Police are looking for the person who fired a gun into the air while standing in a large crowd in Mayfair.

Philadelphia police are actively searching for a man who was caught on video firing a gun while standing in a huge crowd of Eagles fans celebrating Sunday night's NFC Championship.

It happened in the area of Frankford and Cottman avenues.

Video shows the person firing several shots then ducking back into the crowd. No injuries were reported.

Stabbing near the Linc

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the leg near Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:44 p.m. in the 3600 block of S. 11th Street. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, 34-year-old Tramayne Davis-Blockson, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Tramayne Davis-Blockson

District Attorney's Office Vandalized

Police were called to the office of the Philadelphia District Attorney at 3 South Penn Square at 4:11 a.m. Monday for a report of vandalism.

Officers say the glass front door was shattered and two large glass windows were cracked.

An investigation is underway.

Dozens of citations issued

A total of 31 people were handed citations during the Sunday night celebrations.

The total includes 30 adults and one juvenile.

The citations were for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse.