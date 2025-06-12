4th annual United We Heal Film Festival returns to Underground Arts Philadelphia

The 4th annual United We Heal Film Festival is June 18th and 20th at Underground Arts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, the fourth annual United We Heal Film Festival returns to Philadelphia, with two days of events centered around the Juneteenth holiday.

The social justice short film festival was designed to be a beacon for Black and Brown filmmakers around the world, including the incredible artists right here in Philadelphia.

"It's in the title, it's about healing," says Ebony Roberts. She created the United We Heal Film Festival in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed.

"I wanted to give something back to our community that was hurting," Roberts says. "This was my way of saying that together we're better, and together we're stronger."

As the film festival creator and director, Roberts says she chooses pieces that inspire conversation and change.

"It's about not so much leaning into our trauma, but leaning into our healing and how we create solutions for some of the issues that have been in our community for so long," she says.

It all starts on June 18 with a big musical kickoff event.

"The concert is going to feature some local Philly artists, and independent artists that are very well known outside of Philadelphia," she says.

And then on the 20th, it's the film festival. All screenings will be followed by an awards ceremony and audience discussions with the filmmakers.

"We hope that inspires people to maybe create some things of their own," Roberts says.

And stay for the after-party DJed by Zack Fox.

You know him as Tariq on the hit ABC show "Abbott Elementary."

"The talent that we have seen come through the festival is incredible," Roberts says. "I'm just so excited."

Sharing space with Juneteenth, she adds, is intentional.

"We are celebrating our ancestors and bringing about that joy and that celebration of Black Power and Black excellence," she says.

Again, the United We Heal Film Festival is June 18 and 20 at Underground Arts.

Click here for details.