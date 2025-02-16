The victim was taken to the hospital with head injuries, but is in stable condition.

5 in custody following armed robbery, barricade situation in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people are in custody following an armed robbery and barricade situation in the Feltonville section of the city.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery along the 4800 block of B Street Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, they found a man was robbed of cash at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect was also allegedly carrying a baseball bat.

The victim also reported the suspect's dogs attack him.

Two men and three women were arrested along the same block following an investigation and a barricade situation.