5 people, including 3 juveniles, injured in Hockessin crash

HOCKESSIN, Del. (WPVI) -- Five people, including three juveniles, were injured in a crash on Sunday in Hockessin, Delaware.

Investigators say an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided on Newport Gap Pike and Valley Lane around 4 p.m.

Three juvenile passengers in the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions remain unknown.

The driver of the SUV was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to a hospital, but that person's condition is also not yet known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.