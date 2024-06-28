50-year teacher & Lehigh Valley Math Team score championship victory

As he prepares to retire from 50 years of teaching, Don Davis is celebrating a big win with the members of his Lehigh Valley Math Team.

As he prepares to retire from 50 years of teaching, Don Davis is celebrating a big win with the members of his Lehigh Valley Math Team.

As he prepares to retire from 50 years of teaching, Don Davis is celebrating a big win with the members of his Lehigh Valley Math Team.

As he prepares to retire from 50 years of teaching, Don Davis is celebrating a big win with the members of his Lehigh Valley Math Team.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With 50 years of teaching experience, coach Don Davis led the Lehigh Valley Math Team to a victory at the 2024 American Regions Mathematics League contest.

Students practiced hard throughout the spring, devoting countless hours to mastering their individual skills and streamlining their teamwork.

The finals took place on June 1st, featuring over 100 teams with over 1,000 students competing from the United States, Canada, China and South Korea.

Davis formed the math team in 1993. Over the years, it has grown to include students from the Lehigh Valley, Greater Philadelphia Area, and New Jersey.

Davis plans on retiring from his post at Lehigh University this year, but will continue to coach the math team for the foreseeable future.

To learn more about the Lehigh Valley Math Team, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Pa. student, Irish dancing star brings trophy home from Ireland