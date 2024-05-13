Pa. student, Irish dancing star brings trophy home from Ireland

17-year-old Zachariah McLaughlin's fast-tapping feet were heard across the world when he competed in a recent Irish dancing world championship.

17-year-old Zachariah McLaughlin's fast-tapping feet were heard across the world when he competed in a recent Irish dancing world championship.

17-year-old Zachariah McLaughlin's fast-tapping feet were heard across the world when he competed in a recent Irish dancing world championship.

17-year-old Zachariah McLaughlin's fast-tapping feet were heard across the world when he competed in a recent Irish dancing world championship.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 17-year-old Zachariah McLaughlin has been honing his Irish dancing skills too long for him to even remember.

He has competed in Ireland more than a dozen times, but the most recent trip was one for the history books.

The high school senior won 2nd place in the Boys U/19 category of the An Chomhdháil World Championships 2024.

McLaughlin credits his experience at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts for guiding him in the right direction. After graduation, he plans to continue dancing and study engineering in college at the same time.

Watch our video above to see his fast-tapping feet in action.

RELATED: South Philadelphia student makes school history with scholarship to Yale University