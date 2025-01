6 homes evacuated after sinkhole opens up in Hanover Township driveway

HANOVER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Several homes were evacuated in Northampton County after a sinkhole opened up in a resident's driveway.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a water main break on the 1100 block of Brentwood Avenue in Hanover Township.

When crews arrived they found the back tire of a car in a sinkhole.

Six homes on the block were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.