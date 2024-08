6 vehicles broke into along street in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just before 6 a.m. along the 3100 block of Stanwood Street.

Police say six vehicles had their windows broken.

Some possessions were taken from inside of one of the vehicles.

Anyone with information on who did this is urged to call police.