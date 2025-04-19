Gunman fires 11 shots into West Philadelphia car windshield, killing woman inside

A child sitting in the backseat was physically unharmed.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A masked man unleashed a barrage of bullets into a parked vehicle, killing a woman in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5700 block of Ludlow Street just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
Police say the gunman fired through the front windshield 11 times, hitting the 29-year-old victim multiple times in the head and chest.
An 8-year-old boy was in the backseat at the time of the shooting but was physically unharmed.
A motive for the shooting is unclear.
No arrest has been made.