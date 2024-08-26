63 Philadelphia schools to dismiss 3 hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia said 63 schools will be dismissing three hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat.
The schools have inadequate cooling, the district said. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s on both days.
All other schools and the district's administrative offices will operate on a normal schedule.
The schools that will be dismissing three hours early on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 are:
1. AMY Northwest
2. Anderson, Marian
3. Bache-Martin
4. Blaine, James
5. Bridesburg Annex
6. Building 21
7. Castor Gardens
8. Catharine, Joseph
9. Comegys, B.
10. Comly Watson
11. Crossan Kennedy
12. Disston, Hamilton
13. Dunbar, Paul
14. Ellwood
15. Emlen, Eleanor
16. Fell, D Newlin
17. Fitzpatrick, A.
18. Fox Chase
19. Franklin, Ben HS
20. Girard, Stephen
21. Harding, Warren
22. Henry, Charles
23. Hill-Freedman
24. Hopkinson, Francis
25. Houston, Henry
26. Howe, Julia
27. Jenks, Abram
28. Jenks, John S
29. Kirkbride, E.
30. Lamberton
31. Lingelbach, Anna
32. Loesche
33. Ludlow, James
34. McCloskey, John
35. McClure, A.
36. McMichael, M.
37. Meredith, William
38. Mitchell, Weir
39. Moore, J. Hampton
40. MYA
41. Nebinger, George
42. Olney Elementary
43. Overbrook Education Center Annex
44. Overbrook ES
45. Parkway West
46. Patterson, John
47. Rhawnhurst
48. Roosevelt, T.
49. Rowen, William
50. Roxborough HS
51. Sayre, William
52. Sharswood, George
53. Sheppard, Issac
54. SLA (BFHS)
55. South Phila. HS
56. Spring Garden
57. Spruance, Gilbert
58. Sullivan, James
59. Tilden, William
60. The U School
61. Wagner, Gen. Louis
62. Waring, Laura
63. Washington, Martha