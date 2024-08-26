63 Philadelphia schools to dismiss 3 hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia said 63 schools will be dismissing three hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat.

The schools have inadequate cooling, the district said. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s on both days.

All other schools and the district's administrative offices will operate on a normal schedule.

The schools that will be dismissing three hours early on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 are:

1. AMY Northwest

2. Anderson, Marian

3. Bache-Martin

4. Blaine, James

5. Bridesburg Annex

6. Building 21

7. Castor Gardens

8. Catharine, Joseph

9. Comegys, B.

10. Comly Watson

11. Crossan Kennedy

12. Disston, Hamilton

13. Dunbar, Paul

14. Ellwood

15. Emlen, Eleanor

16. Fell, D Newlin

17. Fitzpatrick, A.

18. Fox Chase

19. Franklin, Ben HS

20. Girard, Stephen

21. Harding, Warren

22. Henry, Charles

23. Hill-Freedman

24. Hopkinson, Francis

25. Houston, Henry

26. Howe, Julia

27. Jenks, Abram

28. Jenks, John S

29. Kirkbride, E.

30. Lamberton

31. Lingelbach, Anna

32. Loesche

33. Ludlow, James

34. McCloskey, John

35. McClure, A.

36. McMichael, M.

37. Meredith, William

38. Mitchell, Weir

39. Moore, J. Hampton

40. MYA

41. Nebinger, George

42. Olney Elementary

43. Overbrook Education Center Annex

44. Overbrook ES

45. Parkway West

46. Patterson, John

47. Rhawnhurst

48. Roosevelt, T.

49. Rowen, William

50. Roxborough HS

51. Sayre, William

52. Sharswood, George

53. Sheppard, Issac

54. SLA (BFHS)

55. South Phila. HS

56. Spring Garden

57. Spruance, Gilbert

58. Sullivan, James

59. Tilden, William

60. The U School

61. Wagner, Gen. Louis

62. Waring, Laura

63. Washington, Martha

