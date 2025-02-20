64-year-old woman with cane shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia

Officers on patrol a block away heard multiple gunshots at around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after police found a gunshot victim in the middle of a Southwest Philadelphia intersection surrounded by shell casings Thursday morning.

Investigators said it happened at the intersection of S. 52nd St. and Greenway Ave.

They arrived within seconds and said they found a woman in the middle of the street unresponsive.

Police said she was lying on top of her cane, surrounded by several shell casings where the shots were fired.

In the hurry to get her help, officers weren't entirely sure if she was shot or had been hit by a car, but 911 calls started coming in reporting that the shots were indeed fired at that intersection.

Officers rushed the woman to the hospital, where doctors said she was shot multiple times in the back and torso.

They pronounced her dead a short time later and said she was 64 years old.

"We don't have a motive for the shooting. We know that the 64-year-old woman, her last known address is about a half mile from this location from where she was shot and killed," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The only information we got from a witness is that the shooter was wearing all dark clothing, and was last seen running on foot eastbound on Greenway from 52nd Street."

Police said they have access to real-time crime cameras in the area and will check that footage during their investigation.