Road closures, parking restrictions for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here.

The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation will kick off the holiday season as it marches through Center City and up the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

This year there are more ways than ever to watch the excitement and fun: come in person and experience the tradition firsthand; watch on 6abc and everywhere you stream beginning with a pre-parade special at 8:30am and the kickoff at 9; and if you aren't in Philadelphia you can watch on Hulu, ABCNewsLive and Disney+.

Road Closures

The following road closures will be in place leading up to the parade:

Monday, November 25, 2024

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

4 p.m. - Innerlanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 21st Street to 20th Street closed for site build until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

6:30 p.m. - Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

7 p.m. - Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

8 p.m. - Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, November 28.

Thursday, November 28, 2024

12 a.m. - JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

2 a.m. - 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

2 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

5 a.m. - 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. - 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7 a.m. - Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7:30 a.m. - Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

Parking Restrictions

"Temporary No Parking" signs will be posted in connection with the closures listed above beginning on Wednesday, November 27 at 6 p.m.

A detailed list of those streets can be found below:

JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

Arch street from 19th Street and 22nd Street (both sides)

Race Street from 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)