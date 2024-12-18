A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical runs through Dec. 22 at Forrest Theatre

The Forrest Theater (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia premiere of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is on stage now.

"It's sort of a fun journey to go on, to discover the world of Neil Diamond and what he did for American music," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly.

He wrote hits for himself and many other artists.

"The background of an American icon that maybe a lot of people didn't know about before," says Egler. "You're seeing the real Broadway presentation."

Diamond's story is told through two actors, Neil now and Neil then.

American Idol winner, Nick Fradiani, played the young Neil Diamond in New York, and continues on the national tour.

"He's a genius as a songwriter," says Fradiani. "And then he was a great performer too."

Fradiani adds that if you love Neil, "you are gonna love the show."

Diamond, himself, was involved in the creation of the musical.

"The story is so amazing and beautiful," says Fradiani. "So much heart in it."

"It's a very honest telling of his successes," says Egler. "But also, you know, just what it sort of cost him personally."

"And it kind of follows his life from the first moment he started writing songs," says Fradiani.

The musical is named after Diamond's 1976 album of the same name, but features all the fan favorites from his career.

Audiences will hear Cracklin' Rosie, America, Kentucky Woman, Cherry, Cherry and Sweet Caroline, just to name a few.

Egler says audiences will get to sing along with Sweet Caroline a couple of times since it's in the show twice.

"It's a very emotional show," says Fradiani. "It's about finding happiness within yourself."

He says the production really shows Diamond's "whole growth as a person."

"It's an incredible story where you learn a lot about his life," says Fradiani.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical runs through December 22 at the Forrest Theatre.

Forrest Theatre

1114 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107