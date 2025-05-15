"Soft/Cover" on view through August 17 at Fabric Workshop and Museum

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Experience decades of design exploring "Soft/Cover" at the Fabric Workshop and Museum.

"'Soft/Cover' is an exhibition of 90 works by 65 artists," says Katy Donoghue, Co-Curator of "Soft/Cover". "And that's from the history of the museum, from the late seventies to today."

There's soft architecture, garments, and tapestries.

In Armando Veve's work, Donoghue says you can see "the artist himself as a cat."

The exhibition covers three floors and it's arranged thematically, so you'll see home items, shelter, and suiting.

"It's the entire museum," she says. "We sort of imagined this as a bit of like a wacky department store."

She says the suiting could be "for performance or in workwear."

Donoghue, Editor-in-Chief of WhiteWall Magazine, co-curated the exhibition with the Fabric Workshop and Museum's Former Chief Curator, DJ Hellerman.

She says when Hellerman was going through the collection, he found things like "clothes and soft coverings of the body," which could also be things like "blankets, upholsteries, umbrellas, tents."

"You really see another side of an artist that you might not expect from seeing their other work, like Lynda Benglis is known as a sculptor," she says.

Those collection items inspired new creations by the artists-in-residence.

"We invited eight artists to exhibit new work here for the exhibition, seven of which were made here in the studio at the Fabric Workshop," she says.

For artist-in-residence Aimee Koran, this was her first exploration into fabric.

"I'm calling it MSS, 'Mama's Space Suit,'" says Koran.

In the work, she uses her Milkscape Series as fabric.

"Motherhood is like this continuous performance act," she says. "You need to be prepared for anything."

Koran says she was inspired by Louise Nevelson's "Opera Costume" from 1985.

"Huge names in art came here and made something," says Donoghue.

She says that list includes Roy Lichtenstein, Pat Steir, and Richard Tuttle.

"They're things that we see in our everyday life," she says.

Donoghue says she wants people to "be inspired to make something themselves" after seeing the exhibition.

"Soft/Cover" is on view through August 17 at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

For more information:

"Soft/Cover" Exhibit information: https://fabricworkshopandmuseum.org/exhibition/soft-cover/

Free Tickets for Fabric Workshop and Museum admission: https://www.showclix.com/event/fwm-museum-admission

Fabric Workshop and Museum

1214 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107