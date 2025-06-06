There will be six performances over two weekends starting June 13.

"TERRA: Bodies and Territories" starts June 13 at The Schuylkill Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "TERRA: Bodies and Territories" takes you into nature where choreographer Silvana Cardell turns the forest into a stage.

"I want to connect people and the land, and people and their bodies," says Cardell. "So the forest becomes a partner, like a collaborator."

Erin Mooney is the Executive Director of The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, which is the host site.

"We're the largest privately held natural place in Philadelphia," says Mooney. "We are 365 acres for everyone."

There will be six performances over two weekends starting June 13.

"My work is very athletic and it's very sculptural too," says Cardell. "I do a lot of, like, aerial partnering."

Cardell assembled multi-generational dancers from age eight to 78.

"They're doing such incredible acrobatics and physical flips, and using the backs of other women," says Mooney.

She worked with a composer, Devin Arne, who created a natural soundscape score.

"He collects the sounds of the forest, and he amplifies that, so that's our sound," says Cardell.

She also worked with dramatist Blanka Zizka, costume designer Vasi Zivanic, and set designer Sarah Kavage to bring her vision to life using materials in nature.

There are high heels carved out of wood and a female hand made of natural logs, complete with painted fingernails. The narrative of her work looks at the environment and women's bodies.

"Two territories that are at risk, at risk for exploitation and domination," says Cardell. "We have a long history of resiliency, of resistance."

Audiences should dress for comfort and are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.

"This is an incredible opportunity to see a dance performance in the woods," says Mooney.

"Like a celebration for life and a celebration for the space," says Cardell. "I would like people to feel connected."

"TERRA: Bodies and Territories" runs consecutive weekends starting June 13 at The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. The six performances will be held June 13, 14, 15 and June 20, 21, 22.

For more information:

"TERRA: Bodies and Territories"

Tickets at The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

8480 Hagy's Mill Road

Philadelphia, PA 19128