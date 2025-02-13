6abc programming changes due to the Eagles 2025 Championship Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News will be bringing you coverage all day long on Friday for the 2025 Eagles Championship parade and ceremony honoring their Super Bowl win.
Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. Friday on 6abc.
Due to parade coverage, we are making the following programming changes.
The following shows can be seen at the time and channel listed below:
Live with Kelly and Mark:
-9 a.m. on The Localish Network
-1:07 a.m. on 6abc Late Night
The View
-11 a.m. on The Localish Network
GMA 3
-1 p.m. on The Localish Network
Tamron Hall
-2 p.m. on The Localish Network
General Hospital
-2:30 a.m. on 6abc Late Night
The Localish Network can be seen on channel 6.2 over the air, 790 on Comcast/Xfinity and 466 on Verizon Fios.