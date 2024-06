6abc's 2024 Pride Month Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pride Cocktail Reception hosted by 6abc highlighted Philadelphia's LGBTQ leaders and community members.

The event recognized the ongoing contributions of the LGBTQ community to Philadelphia.

Among the honorees were:

The Mazzoni Center, which offers comprehensive health and wellness services in an LGBTQ-focused environment, preserving dignity and improving quality of life.

Sapphira Cristal, a trailblazer in the LGBTQ community known for her advocacy work and protesting for LGBTQ rights while also representing the city of Philadelphia on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The event showcased the significant impact and dedication of these individuals and organizations.

EVENT PHOTOS BY KELLY BURKHARDT PHOTOGRAPHY