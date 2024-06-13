6abc's Visions celebrates 2024 Pride Month, LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia, hosted by Adam Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On 2024 Visions, we bring together high school and college seniors along with senior citizens for a state of the LGBTQ+ community.

We also meet a woman supporting young people in their journey and one of the biggest names in the community. Plus, a new place for queer creators.

A wide-ranging discussion on the state of the LGBTQ+ community

2024 is the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

It's been 45 years since the first March on Washington for Gay and Lesbian rights and 20 years since Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage.

At the same time, the ACLU is tracking more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures across the country.

And last year, the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.

To process those highs and lows, Adam Joseph sat down with high school and college seniors and senior citizens to talk about how far we've come and how far we have to go.

Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be 2024: Madelyn Morrison, Philly youth center program director

Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her job and her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center in Philly.

"I am a woman of trans experience," she said. "I started transitioning rather young - about 16, 17 years old. People say, 'When did you discover that you were trans inside, baby?' I knew that when I was a child. A toddler."

Like many other people in the LGBTQ+ community, these people build a family that crosses generations, genders, race, religions, class, and together they celebrate "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

Sapphira Cristal proves to be 'Philly's Crown Jewel'

Local performer Sapphira Cristal is on a roll.

She finished as a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race", sharing her important message of acceptance and compassion throughout the reality show.

She has been part of Philadelphia's drag scene for the last decade since moving here, performing at the Fringe Festival and in clubs around the city.

She calls Philadelphia the most welcoming city she has ever experienced for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sapphira's journey had its ups and downs, including a homeless stint and a father who struggled with anger issues.

But she has fought through the hard times.

Her star turn on "Drag Race" and her popularity throughout Philadelphia earned her recognition from the Philadelphia City Council.

Sapphira's success provided a platform to spread a message of love and compassion.

Dyke+ ArtHaus founder has designs on safe space for lesbian artists

Juno Rosenhaus had a vision years ago for a community-driven space for "dyke and lesbian-identified artists, focused on those 40 and over".

In 2021, Rosenhaus realized that vision and opened Dyke+ ArtHaus in West Philadelphia.

The space has held salons for conversations of interest to the community, there have been art exhibits, and artists-in-residency can stay in the guest room while they create projects.

The largest room in the house is Juno's studio where she does her work as a photographer and a musician.

Rosenhaus says the goal will always be to use the space for programming that will enable artists to connect and collaborate.

Philadelphia Family Pride Provides Community for LGBTQ Families

Philadelphia Family Pride is a LGBTQ+ organization that provides families with community, advocacy, and education through their various events around the city.

Stephanie Haynes served as the executive director for 15 years.

She is now passing the torch to board member Sandra Telep and Jadzia Axelrod as her assistant.

Their biggest educational event is the annual Family Matters Conference.

There are various workshops that help those who want to be parents but are not sure where to start.

To keep up with their events and learn more about how to join, you can visit their website for more information.

