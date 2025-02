7 displaced by apartment fire in Ridley Twp., Delaware County

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Seven people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

The flames broke out at the New Orleans Park Apartments, along the 900 block of South Avenue, at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the flames damaged six apartments. Two were damaged by fire, one by smoke, and three by water.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.