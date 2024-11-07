Committee hearings scheduled for proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson has announced the dates for hearings on 76 Place, the proposed area for the 76ers in Center City.
There will be eight days of hearings between November and December, Johnson announced Thursday.
Council has also created a website with the latest developments on arena deliberations: PHLCouncil.com/Arena-Info
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Administration Testimony
Wednesday, Nov. 13
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Philadelphia 76ers Testimony
Tuesday, Nov. 19
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Public Testimony
Wednesday, Nov. 20
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Public Testimony
1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
Thursday, Nov. 21
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Public Testimony
Tuesday, Nov. 26
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Public Testimony
Monday, Dec. 2
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Public Testimony
Tuesday, Dec. 3
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Arena Legislation Hearing
John said while all the hearings are open to the public, testimony from the public is reserved for portions of the hearings on November 19, 20, and 26 and the entirety of the hearings on November 21 and December 2.
For more information on the bills under consideration, and how to sign up to speak at the hearings, visit PHLCouncil.com/Arena-Info.