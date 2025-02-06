8-year-old boy in critical condition after hit-and-run in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after a driver hit him and sped off while he was getting off the bus in Chester, Pa.

Ny'Leek Ellison was getting off a SEPTA bus around 4 p.m. Tuesday on 9th and Tilghman streets with his brother.

Ny'Leek Ellison

His mom, Anita Carrington, says she was waiting for him in the middle of the road to block traffic. She watched them get off the bus.

"My sons got happy. They're smiling. I'm smiling. I'm happy because he's coming," she said.

She held out her arms. He never made it.

"Imagine a mom have to see their child helpless. Helpless," she said.

The young boy was hit by a car that went around the stopped bus and sped off. The boy first went to Crozer and was airlifted to CHOP.

"He's in surgery as we speak right now so they can repair all of his broken bones," she said.

Chester police found the car, a 2005 silver Volvo sedan, Wednesday in Philadelphia. The driver is still on the run.

Police released these photos of the striking vehicle:

"After he hit my son and dragged my son up the street, he kept on going. He never stopped," said Carrington.

As Ny'Leek's family sits at the hospital, they're hoping for justice; that police will find the driver who hurt their happy, loving, little boy.

"Turn yourself in. He's an 8-year-old little boy. He's 8. He's fighting for his life," she said.

Ny'Leek is a student at Chester Upland School of the Arts. Chester Upland School District says it has counselors and social workers at the schools and deployed additional support staff to make sure students are receiving care following the incident.

Chester police do have surveillance video but are still asking for help as they search for the driver. Ny'leek's family is pleading for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Police say tipsters can contact Detective Robert Ticknor at 610-447-8431 or Accident Investigator William Dowd at 610-447-8448.