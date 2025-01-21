85-year-old Chestnut Hill woman sets indoor mile record for her age group

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At 85 years old, Sandra Folzer has plenty of laps left in her.

Over the weekend, she became the new indoor mile world record holder for her age group, and she's racing into the history books.

Folzer completed the mile in 9 minutes and 45 seconds, which is 29 seconds faster than the previous record for her age group, 85 to 89.

But the Chestnut Hill resident believes she could have gone faster.

The meet took place at Cornell University. The indoor track was smaller than a standard track, meaning she had to run 8 laps rather than the standard 4.

Folzer says running helped her recover after she was diagnosed with breast cancer almost three decades ago.

"I feel so fortunate, so fortunate. I work at staying healthy and active, but I'm also just very lucky," she said. "And there's a camaraderie that you don't often get because everybody is in it together."

She runs every other day.

She also holds the record for 8K for her age group, 85-89, and the 12K.

