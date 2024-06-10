89-year-old crossing guard retires after 47 years of service

Dorothy 'Miss Dottie' Kalkbrenner has helped students cross the street in Abington Township for nearly half a century.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dorothy 'Miss Dottie' Kalkbrenner has remained faithful to her post as an elementary school crossing guard for nearly half a century.

She finally figured it's time to retire after realizing she'll turn 90 years young this summer.

During her final week of work, students and staff at Highland Elementary School held an assembly to wish her good luck in retirement. Ms. Dottie received a Certificate of Commendation from Abington Township and many hand-drawn thank you cards.

She looks forward to being more active in her senior community in retirement.

