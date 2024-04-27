Bartender celebrates 50 years working at McGillin's Olde Ale House

Army veteran and bartender John Doyle has made a name for himself at McGillin's Olde Ale House over the past 50 years.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- McGillin's Olde Ale House, considered the oldest continuously-operating tavern in Philadelphia, has a 164-year-long history.

Bartender John Doyle has been an employee for nearly one-third of that time.

Watch our video above to hear Doyle's story on the first day of what will be a year-long celebration at McGillin's.

