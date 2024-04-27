WATCH LIVE

Bartender celebrates 50 years working at McGillin's Olde Ale House

Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bartender celebrates 50 years working at McGillin's Olde Ale House
Army veteran and bartender John Doyle has made a name for himself at McGillin's Olde Ale House over the past 50 years.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- McGillin's Olde Ale House, considered the oldest continuously-operating tavern in Philadelphia, has a 164-year-long history.

Bartender John Doyle has been an employee for nearly one-third of that time.

Watch our video above to hear Doyle's story on the first day of what will be a year-long celebration at McGillin's.

To learn more about McGillin's Olde Ale House, visit their website.

