9-year-old girl threatens to stab another student at Delaware County school: Police

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parents in one Delaware County neighborhood are on edge after police say a 9-year-old girl threatened to stab another student at school.

The incident happened Tuesday at Hillcrest Elementary School in Drexel Hill.

Upper Darby police were called to the school after a group of students made educators aware of the threat. Police say they also found a concerning list on the back of one of the girl's copybooks.

"It's not unbelievable nowadays. You never know what's going on," said Tony Vettese, a grandparent. "It's a shame that you have to worry about something like that."

Police say the child did not have any weapons at school and also did not have access to any weapons at home.

"I'm glad that it was caught and attended to right away, but for sure you always have concerns for your children and you don't know with social media what exactly is going on," said Violet Smith, a student's mother.

The district says a group of students brought the information forward. Administrators sent a letter to the school community saying there would be disciplinary consequences for the student.

No one was injured. Still, some parents say they'll be talking to their kids tonight.

"Be smart, use common sense, and if you hear something, say something," said Smith.

"Don't mess with anybody. If they're not bothering you, don't bother them. If they are bothering you, tell somebody," said Vettese

Police say there won't be any charges here given the age of the student. The district says it's in communication with all families involved.