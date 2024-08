All lanes of I-95 have since reopened.

7 cars involved in crash on I-95, leaving several injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than half a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash that closed down all lanes of I-95 in Torresdale.

The Action Cam was on the scene near the Academy Road exit just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police say seven vehicles in total were involved in the crash, injuring several people.

There is no word on their conditions.

