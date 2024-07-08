I-95, Rt. 896 work zone speed camera program begins

New speed cameras will begin monitoring the I-95/Route 896 construction zone in Newark, Delaware.

New speed cameras will begin monitoring the I-95/Route 896 construction zone in Newark, Delaware.

New speed cameras will begin monitoring the I-95/Route 896 construction zone in Newark, Delaware.

New speed cameras will begin monitoring the I-95/Route 896 construction zone in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- New speed cameras are now monitoring the I-95/Route 896 construction zone in Newark, Delaware.

The first 21 days will serve as a warning period. After that, owners of vehicles caught speeding will be charged a base of $20, plus an extra $1 for each mile-per-hour over the posted speed limit.

For example, a driver going 66 in a 55-mile-per-hour work zone would owe $118.

If you have more than one offense, the fines will also be higher.

However, these violations are civil penalties only and no points will be assessed to drivers' licenses.

DelDOT says a program for the speed cameras showed a 46% decrease in total crashes. Overall speeds through the construction zone also decreased by more than 5 mph on average after the program began.

The electronic speed safety program will last until the end of the project.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.