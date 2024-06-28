Heavy delays on I-95 southbound after tractor-trailer fire in Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 southbound in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia after tractor-trailer fire.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue.
The truck appears to have jackknifed before it burst into flames.
The driver suffered burns to his arms.
Video from Chopper 6 showed traffic getting by on the shoulder. The highway had been shut down earlier in the morning.
Drivers who use I-95 South are urged to seek alternate routes.
