Heavy delays on I-95 southbound after tractor-trailer fire in Bridesburg

Heavy delays on I-95 southbound after tractor-trailer fire in Bridesburg

Heavy delays on I-95 southbound after tractor-trailer fire in Bridesburg

Heavy delays on I-95 southbound after tractor-trailer fire in Bridesburg

Heavy delays on I-95 southbound after tractor-trailer fire in Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 southbound in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia after tractor-trailer fire.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue.

The truck appears to have jackknifed before it burst into flames.

The driver suffered burns to his arms.

Video from Chopper 6 showed traffic getting by on the shoulder. The highway had been shut down earlier in the morning.

Drivers who use I-95 South are urged to seek alternate routes.

For the latest highway conditions, visit 6abc.com/Traffic.