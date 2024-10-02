Camden hit-and run suspect accused of deliberately hitting, killing woman

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver is facing murder charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead last week.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. on September 25 at 7th Street and Tulip Street in Camden.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Carla Mahan lying in a grassy lot. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, authorities announced a first-degree murder charge against 30-year-old Ajee Williams. She turned herself into Camden County police on September 28.

According to the criminal complaint, video shows a grey Dodge Durango arriving at the intersection of South 7th and Tulip streets around 3:09 p.m.. Video reportedly shows a pedestrian walking up to the passenger's side of the Durango before walking toward the grassy lot.

The vehicle is then seen reversing before driving over a curb toward the area where the pedestrian was walking.

Investigators allege that Williams deliberately struck Mahan before fleeing the scene around 3:13 p.m.

The vehicle, which authorities say was registered to Williams, was found and later processed for evidence. The criminal complaint states that human tissue, flesh and hair were recovered from underneath the SUV.

There may have been children in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Authorities say video also shows Williams picking up two children at school and then driving toward the area of the crash around 3:05 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223.