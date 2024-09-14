Action News has learned that the Vineland Blitz football team was hosting the Upper Township Indians on the night of the crash.

9-year-old youth football player, coach from another team killed in South Jersey crash

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two football communities in South Jersey are mourning the loss of a young boy and coach following a crash on Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:53 p.m. outside the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex in Vineland.

Police say 31-year-old Addiel A. Ortiz, of Millville, was on a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Maple Avenue when he crashed into a Chevy Traverse.

Ortiz, and a 9-year-old boy inside the Traverse, who police identified as E.B., were both pronounced dead.

Lauren Beisler, who was driving the Traverse, was not injured, police said.

According to Cape-Atlantic Junior Football League, the crash claimed the life of a Vineland Blitz youth football coach and an Upper Township Youth Football player.

Action News has learned that the Vineland Blitz football team was hosting the Upper Township Indians on the night of the crash.

A GoFundMe page identified the boy as Easton Beisler. More than $70,000 has been raised since the fund was started on Friday.

"Our organization and community is grieving the loss of #23, a bright and talented peewee player who touched the hearts of everyone around him. It is with deep sadness that we announce the cancellation of all Upper Township games this weekend," the Upper Township Indians shared in a statement with Action News.

Beisler was a 4th grader at Upper Township Primary School. Grief counselors were at the school Friday to assist students and staff.

"Our hearts are heavy as we remember a young life taken too soon, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time," the district said in a statement.

Gandalf Sollenberger, who is on the Vineland Blitz board, told Action News Ortiz was a football coach of nearly five years while also working as a state correctional police officer.

Known to players as "Coach Addi," he described Ortiz as loving father who enjoyed teaching kids on the gridiron in his spare time.

A GoFundMe created by Ortiz's friend has raised more than $27,000.

"He served as a state correction police officer for over 10 years at Southern state Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison. Addiel leaves behind his fiancé Destiny and 4 children," read a description on the page.

Both football clubs have canceled sporting activities for the weekend as the towns continue to mourn this tragedy.