Dirt bike rider was performing wheelie before becoming trapped under car in West Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The dirt bike rider who died after he collided with a car in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night has been identified.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at 52nd and Spruce streets.

Police say 25-year-old Rashad Basil Young Jr. was performing a wheelie when he collided with a black 2024 Genesis.

Young became trapped beneath the vehicle.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed in this case.