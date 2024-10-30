AAA and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia work to raise awareness about bullying in schools

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- AAA and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are joining forces to raise awareness about bullying in schools.

A traffic safety manager and CHOP psychologist held a discussion with students on Wednesday morning at Pennel Elementary School in Aston, Pa.

The students in attendance are part of the Safety Patrol Program.

They learned about physical, social, verbal, and cyberbullying - and what to do about them.

Experts recommend talking to a trusted adult if they are being bullied or witness it happening to someone else.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.