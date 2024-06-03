'Abbey's Bakery': Family of 14-year-old who died by suicide makes a difference in her name

DRESHER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Wolf family keeps the legacy of 14-year-old Abbey alive with their nonprofit, 'Abbey's Bakery.'

In addition to sharing her favorite recipes, they spread awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Abbey's Bakery is a sponsor of the Hope Squad at Sandy Run Middle School, which Abbey and her siblings attended. The club was recently introduced to promote conversations about mental health and teach students how to support one another.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 988.

