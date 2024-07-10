'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter bringing standup show back to Helium Comedy Club

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Lisa Ann Walter about what makes this tour stop even more special for her.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Lisa Ann Walter about what makes this tour stop even more special for her.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Lisa Ann Walter about what makes this tour stop even more special for her.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Lisa Ann Walter about what makes this tour stop even more special for her.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second year in a row, "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter is bringing her standup comedy show to Helium Comedy Club in Center City.

This time, her tour stop here is even more special because her friend and co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph convinced her to turn it into a documentary.

Cameras will be rolling when she takes the stage - and you're invited!

"Philly is my favorite comedy town in the country," Walter says. "Philly been so raucous in their acceptance, their approval, in their enthusiasm. It's a city that likes to have a good time, and they let you know."

Walter plays South Philly teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the hit ABC show.

Last year, she really got to know Philly through our food.

I took her on a tour of institutions across the city, where she got to meet the small businesses and people who are the true heartbeat of our city.

RELATED: Alicia Vitarelli takes 'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter on food tour of Philadelphia

"I've never felt more at home at a place that wasn't actually where I grew up that was not actually my home," she says. "People just kept throwing food at us, hugs, kisses. I felt like I was going home to visit family. I really did."

Next week, we're doing it again, and Walter wants YOUR recommendations!

"We just want Best of Philly," she says. "Tell me about a place down the block that's the best ever for a pretzel, water ice, stromboli, whatever I need to try. Tell me where we need to go and we're going to map it out."

And when you go to her standup show, she's the host!

"It's like, you're in my house," she says. "This is my house for tonight. We're having a party. We're having a good time!"

Lisa Ann Walter will be at Helium Comedy Club on July 18th, 19th and 20th.

For tickets and more information, visit Philadelphia.HeliumComedy.com.