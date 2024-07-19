'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter goes on Philly food tour with Alicia Vitarelli

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter is in Philly this week, bringing her popular stand-up show to Helium Comedy Club, so we took her on a delicious tour of some of our most iconic flavors.

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter is in Philly this week, bringing her popular stand-up show to Helium Comedy Club, so we took her on a delicious tour of some of our most iconic flavors.

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter is in Philly this week, bringing her popular stand-up show to Helium Comedy Club, so we took her on a delicious tour of some of our most iconic flavors.

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter is in Philly this week, bringing her popular stand-up show to Helium Comedy Club, so we took her on a delicious tour of some of our most iconic flavors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter is in Philly this week, bringing her popular stand-up show to Helium Comedy Club.

This time, she's filming the performances for an upcoming special.

For the second year in a row, I've had the honor of curating a local food tour for our girl, who plays South Philly teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the hit ABC sitcom. And we gave her the full Philly treatment!

On the delicious agenda? A true, real-deal taste of some of our most iconic flavors.

We saw a few famous faces along the way, there were mascots, there was dancing, she felt some major Philly love and we had even bigger laughs.

Stop Number 1: Danny's Wok in West Philadelphia.

It's a favorite spot that "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson has shouted out twice on the show. And as a surprise, we invited Joyce Abbott, Quinta's former teacher and the show's namesake, to make sure we got our order right.

"You can't come to Danny's Wok without getting the chicken," she says.

One order of fried wings, coming right up, and then, we got to met the man behind the famous wings.

Next, I found out Lisa had never been to Wawa, so we head to South Philly to change that. Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose, first responders, fans and enthusiastic employees were all there for Lisa's first Wawa hoagie.

She went for the Jason Kelce hoagie, his riff on a classic Italian. We couldn't leave without a soft pretzel and the chicken dance with Wally Goose and friends.

Next, to Chickie's and Pete's on Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

"I have been hearing about these forever ," Lisa says. "I have to have some crab fries!"

We went straight to the Ciarrocchi brothers, Pete and Tommy.

"Melissa Schemmenti would come here to watch the games," Lisa says, walking around. "That's what I feel like."

After her first crab fries, we head for water ice at Pop's on Oregon Avenue and then John's Water Ice on Christian Street.

I told Lisa to save room for pasta!

We walked one block to Fiorella for the gnocchi, cacio e pepe, their famous sausage rigatoni and more.

And we couldn't let her leave without a little stroll through the Italian Market.

"The whole street smells like meat and cheese," she says.

We end at Paesano's, where we tried the Arista sandwich with roast pork, provolone, broccoli rabe and long hots.

Lisa Ann Walter is here at Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia through Sunday.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com