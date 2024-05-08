'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson honored with prestigious award at Temple University

Quinta Brunson said she believes her education at Temple University helped her achieve success.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson returned home for a big honor on Tuesday night.

The actress, writer, and creator of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' was the recipient of Temple University's prestigious 2024 Lew Klein Award for Excellence in the Media.

"It's nice to come back home and be reminded why you do what you do," she told the crowd at the Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards banquet at Vie in Spring Garden.

Brunson, who was born and raised in West Philadelphia, was a student at Harrity Elementary.

She has said it was that school, and her mother's long career as a public school teacher in the city, that inspired her to write 'Abbott Elementary.'

Brunson said she believes her education helped her achieve success.

"Advertising here at Temple, I think it taught me everything I needed to know to be so good at what I do today," Brunson said. "I learned how to sell television at Temple, not just make it, but how to sell it."

Brunson attended Klein College and got her start on Temple University Television.

"She actually got her start on the sketch comedy program on Temple University Television," Klein College Dean David Boardman said. "She was a student in our school as an advertising major."

"We are thrilled to welcome Quinta back to her hometown and Temple," Boardman added. "She is not only a talented entertainer and media figure, she is a powerful advocate for public education."

The award Brunson received was inspired by Lew Klein, a broadcast pioneer and longtime Temple instructor. Klein was instrumental in creating the Action News format.

Brunson said it is an honor to be recognized by the university that shaped her life.

"I'm just so proud to be part of a university that not only inspires their students through education, but through the grit and the real-life experience that you give us," she told the crowd.

Brunson will also be awarded an honorary Temple University degree during their 137th Commencement on Wednesday.

Tuesday night's ceremony also featured the induction of five prominent Klein College alumni into the college's Alumni Hall of Fame and the presentation of the "Rising Star" award to a younger alum.