25-year-old man gunned down in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood

Sources have identified the victim as Abdul Vicks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Olney section.

The shots rang out around 3:34 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of N. 6th Street.

Police say the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times in the chest and hand. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any further information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.