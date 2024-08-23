9-year-old boy among 2 shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a young child.

It happened around 6:19 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of North 12th Street in the city's West Poplar neighborhood.

Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was rushed to an area hospital and listed as stable.

An adult male was also shot an unknown amount of times, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital and listed as critical.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

